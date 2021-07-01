Lagos State Ministry of Tourism, Arts and Culture has hosted the Eko Fashion Show with EbonyLife Place to highlight an area of achievement in the clothing and accessories industry.

Princess Adenike Adedoyin-Ajayi, who represented the Commissioner for Tourism, Arts and Culture, stated it was time for Nigerians to proudly embrace fashion, as it is inevitable in Nigerian culture: “From traditional to modern, and the home of so many outstanding creators in the field, fashion has been in existence from time immemorial. Eko Fashion is our way of bringing dance into the spotlight and inspiring talented young people to claim their place in the creative economy.

“Lagos State generates billions of naira annually for the clothing and accessories industry, for brands at home and abroad. By promoting our local designers, we believe that Lagosians will begin to spend more of this money on local brands and to value them just as much as the international labels. This is the only way to grow our economy, support these young businesses and create more employment for tailors, shoemakers, craftsmen ad other artisans.”

The managing director EbonyLife Place, Mr. Michael Williams, stated that Nigerian fashion was fast becoming a global force and its epicenter was Lagos, the home of leading fashion designers and the best clothing brands.

“I am a big supporter of Nigerian fashion designers, many of whom are based in Lagos, and I try to credit them whenever I wear their creations. I am delighted to be a partner with Lagos State to provide a platform for these amazing young designers and I really wish we could have invited more of them to the fashion show. Eko Fashion is the fifth of monthly events being staged by the Lagos State Ministry of Tourism, Arts and Culture, in partnership with EbonyLife Place. The events intend to highlight various aspects of Lagos arts and culture that have a significant impact on tourism and entertainment in the state. It is coordinated by Beth Model Management and Lush Hair, House of Tara Haute Couture Champaign.”

For Denrele Edun, a fashion and style personality, “Fashion is an integral part of culture and arts. I applaud the Lagos State Ministry of Tourism, Arts and Culture for the partnership with EbonyLife Place to promote tourism, arts and culture in the state. It will go a long way to promote and showcase the potential and talents of young designers in the state. They are doing a fantastic job in encouraging fashion as a career. I also use this medium to call on tertiary institutions to include fashion as a course in the academic curricula,” he said.

