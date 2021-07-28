National Gaming Conference put together by the National Lottery Regulatory Commission (NLRC) for the enhancement of lottery business in Nigeria takes off today at Eko Hotel and Suites, Victoria Island, Lagos.

The two-day conference is the first of its kind in the history of lottery in Nigeria.

Director General of the National Lottery Regulatory Commission, Lanre Gbajabiamila, who made the disclosure in a statement, yesterday, said all the major and critical stakeholders in the lottery business have been specially invited to take part in the conference and make concrete contributions towards further development of lottery in Nigeria.

Gbajabiamila said the conference, a product of series of robust developmental activities of his commission would rigorously examine all the various aspects of the trade, particularly factors militating against its much expected growth and come up with solutions which. he said, would be painstakingly implemented.

Minister of Special Duties and Inter-governmental Affairs, George Akume, would open discussion at the conference, while Yahaya Maikori, Founder of Law Alliance, is billed to give the keynote address.

Chairman of the Senate Committee on Intergovernmental Affairs, Obinna Ogba; Chairman House Committee on Sports, Akin Alabi and Chairman, Governing Board of the Commission, Abdulfatai Ibikunle, would give the legislative and executive perspectives, respectively.

Since assumption of office, Gbajabiamila has shown uncommon interest and commitment towards improving the lottery industry, making it a major source of revenue for the country; and an industry to combat the unbridled youth unemployment in the country.

