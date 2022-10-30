From Oluseye Ojo, Ibadan

The Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ), Oyo State Council l, on Sunday advised journalists against profiling victims of abduction with a view to minimising the danger that could be marshalled against them by the abductors.

The advice was given by the Chairman of NUJ in Oyo State, Mr. Ademola Babalola, in a press statement, made available to journalists in Ibadan by the secretary of the state council of the union, Mr. Olusola Oladapo.

Babalola also commended the Commissioner of Police in the state, Mr. Adebowale Williams, and other sister security agencies including the non-state actors for their efforts so far on freeing the people, including a lecturer at the University of Ibadan that were kidnapped on Lagos-Ibadan expressway on Friday evening.

The Police Public Relations Officer for Oyo State Police Command, Mr. Adewale Osifeso, a Superintendent of Police, had on Saturday confirmed that a policeman attached to the command lost his life, and another policeman was also seriously injured, during a gun battle with abductors that stormed the Ibadan axis of Lagos-Ibadan Expressway on Friday evening.

The abduction reportedly took place around 6:30pm along the Dominion University end of the highway. A university lecturer was among the victims of the abduction.

The Oyo NUJ chairman admonished journalists to shun sensational reports or profiling of the abductees in a way that is capable of further endangering their lives in the kidnappers’ den.

Babalola said reports from the search party, comprising security agencies and other informal security personnel, including the Amotekun Corps, Vigilantes, hunters and others showed that the victims would regain their freedom as soon as possible because of their intense efforts so far.

His words: “I am quite happy about the report that the state Police Commissioner, Adevowale Willaims had been in the bush with his gallant men and are being supported by others to free the victims and get the kidnappers arrested.

“At a time like this, I share in the grief of the families of the victims, especially the academic community, and others who are already traumatised by this sad development.

“Our nation needs help and I wish to call on the Federal Government to do more for our security agents and strengthen their capacities to be able to surmount problems of insecurity, threatening the survival of our beloved country and its great people.

“It is also not out of place to call for foreign supports because the current reality has shown that the Nigerian government is overwhelmed and already buoyed down by the activities of these criminals, terrorising people on daily basis.

“Once again, I wish to appeal to those on the front line to continue the fight as great patriots of our land and ensure timely release of the victims in the captivity. I pray God rewards their labour of love.”