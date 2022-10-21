From Laide Raheem, Abeokuta

Ten people were confirmed dead in a tanker explosion which occurred at Araromi town, near the Sagamu Interchange on the Lagos-Ibadan Expressway yesterday morning. The Sector Commander, Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) in Ogun State, Mr Ahmed Umar, confirmed the incident to newsmen in Abeokuta, the state capital, yesterday. He noted that the accident occurred around the Conoil Filling Station in Araromi, on the expressway.

The sector commander said five vehicles were also involved in the incident. He noted that the victims of the accidents were burnt beyond recognition.

The vehicles involved in the accident are: a Mack truck marked AKL 198 ZT, an Ivevo truck with registration number, a Mazda bus marked, FFE 361 XB, an unmarked Howo truck and the tanker. He attributed the cause of the accident to excessive speed on the part of the Iveco truck.

He said the driver of the Iveco truck, which was travelling at top speed, lost control and rammed into the tanker which resulted in the fire outbreak due to leakage. He said that the Mazda bus was engulfed by the fire, adding that all those who died were in the bus.

“The suspected cause of the multiple crash was excessive speed which led to loss of control on the part of the Iveco truck and smashed the tanker body, which resulted in a fire outbreak due to leakage. The Mazda bus got engulfed in the spark of the fire,” he said.

He added that the deceased were taken to the Olabisi Onabanjo University Teaching Hospital (OOUTH), Sagamu.

Umar, however, expressed his condolences with the family of the victims after visiting the scene of the incident. He, however, advised motorists to drive cautiously, obey traffic rules and regulations as well as considering road users while driving.