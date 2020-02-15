Lagos State Government says it will close down the Adejobi Street in Agege area on Sunday to facilitate the completion of the ongoing construction of the Lagos-Ibadan Standard Gauge Rail line.

The Public Affairs Unit of the state Ministry of Transportation said in a statement that Adejobi Sreet would be closed done between Sunday and Tuesday.

The statement said that the closure was in line with the Nigerian Railway Modernisation Project (Lagos-Ibadan section) with extension to Lagos Port at Apapa.

“The Lagos State Government will be closing down Adejobi Street around Agege axis on Sunday, Feb. 16, till Tuesday, Feb.18 from 8:00p.m to 6:00a.m daily for the level crossing construction.

“Alternative routes have been provided for road users to utilise during the course of the construction.

“Motorists plying Adejobi, Agege axis will be diverted to Fagba Crossing, Toyin Crossing and Ashade Underpass to access their desired destinations.

“Road users are advised to comply with the traffic directions to minimise inconvenience in movement.

“The closure has been slated at this time to ensure there is smooth and uninterrupted flow of work on the rail tracks,” it added.

According to it, the Lagos State Government appeals to residents of the state, especially motorists that ply the corridor to bear the pains.

It added that the project was aimed at achieving a seamless multi-modal transport system that would meet the transportation needs of a larger population. (NAN)