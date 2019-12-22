Clement Adeyi, Osogbo

Osun State Governor, Adegboyega Oyetola, has said resumption of work on Lagos-Ibadan rail line would unavoidably stall the government’s free train ride programme for the Christmas and New Year festive season.

The Federal Government through the Minister of Transportation, Mr. Rotimi Amaechi, on Friday ordered the China Civil Engineering and Construction Corporation, the contractor handling the 10 railway stations along Lagos-Ibadan standard guage rail line to resume work immediately with a view to completing the projects unfailingly next month.

In a statement by the Governor’s Chief Press Secretary, Ismail Omipidan, yesterday, Oyetola said in compliance with the Federal Government’s directive, the free train ride programme of the Osun government would be regrettably disrupted.

The Governor, who maintained that the free train programme remained a top priority of his administration in furtherance of the good works started by his predecessor, assured of government’s commitment to the welfare of the people.

The statement reads in part: “The free train ride programme is an important part of our administration’s welfare promise. It started from the last administration and has continued till date. It is in fulfillment of part of our campaign promises to continue with the good works started by my predecessor.

“We, however, regret that hundreds of beneficiaries of this good welfare programme will have to patiently wait until the next festive season, following the on-going work on Lagos-Ibadan rail line.”

“While we strongly appeal for understanding by the good people of Osun, we would like to reassure you of our commitment to the welfare of the people. We pray for God’s protection for all travelers to and from Osun during and after this festive period and wish you all wonderful celebrations during the Christmas and New Year,” Governor Oyetola added.