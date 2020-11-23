Charity Nwakaudu, Abuja

The Minister of Transportation, Rotimi Amaechi has expressed displeasure over the slow pace of work by the China Civil Engineering Construction Corporation (CCECC) regarding the deadline for the completion of Lagos-Ibadan standard guage railway line.

Speaking during the inspection of the project, on Monday, Amaechi stressed that the Federal Government will not compromise in the standard and dateline of the commission of rail track.

He said :”I want to work for the president to commission this project,so what are the equipment still needed,. I will be coming back by December 20th. I won’t stop there but here and I want to see more improvement.

“The CCECC said the construction of the Control Centre in Lagos will be completed in March 2021 but we need to have standard facilities that will last for longer periods of time and controlled all the other Centers in Nigeria.”

The Managing Director, Nigeria Railway Corporation, Mr Fidet Okhiria, said a test run of Lagos /Ibadan rail would be carried out in First week of Dec. ahead of Presidential commissioning in Jan. 2021.

He explained that the commissioning of rail trucks was different from commissioning of the train services adding that the train service from Lagos to Ibadan would be in full swing in December.

The Project Manager, China Civil Engineering Construction Corporation (CCECC), Mr Xia Lijun, said that Control Central at Ebute-Meta Lagos would be completed in March.