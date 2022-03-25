By Christy Anyanwu

Lagos Ikoyi Lions Club on Thursday, March 24, cleared the drainage in front of Lagos Ikoyi Lion Oye Williams Garden on Awolowo Road, Ikoyi, Lagos as part of its monthly service activity and to commemorate the Global Recycling Day.

During the cleaning exercise, Lagos State Waste Management Authority’s (LSWMA) disposal truck and its men joined members of the Ikoyi Lions Club in the final disposal of wastes collected, packed in different waste bags, into their articulated trucks.

At some points, LSWMA staff and Lions discussed the importance of creating awareness among citizens on the proper ways of disposing waste, especially when during raining season

Global Recycling Day was created in 2018 by the Global Recycling Foundation, founded by Ranjit Baxi – who is also the founder of International Recycling Ltd., an international business, which exports waste materials from Europe and the USA for recycling into new products in Asia.

Global Recycling Day is a day to raise awareness on the importance recycling plays in preserving “our primary resources and securing the future of our planet.”

After the cleaning and awareness activity, members of the Ikoyi Lions Club, including the Zone 1A Chairperson and the Club Communications and Marketing Chairperson, Soledotun Abdulkarim-Yusuf; the Club Environment Committee Chairperson, Umoren Halima Betty; Adetutu Nelson, past president, Stella Busari; past president, the club Tamer, Fatai Adeloye; the club Pediatric Cancer Committee Chairperson, Pat Marcus; Adeola Moiett Jegede, intending Lion Helen Agbale and others, were led by the President, Abdulkarim-Yusuf, to inspect the ongoing work at Lion Oye Williams Garden.