Moshood Adebayo

As he is inaugurated, today, as the sixth civilian governor of Lagos State, Babajide Sanwo-Olu has assured Lagosians he will hit the ground running.

Sanwo-Olu spoke shortly after he received hand-over documents from the former governor, Akinwummi Ambode, at Government House, Alausa, Ikeja, yesterday.

Sanwo-Olu, dressed in a brown suit with a black shoe to match, had arrived the seat of power around 12.15pm, in company with his deputy, Dr. Olufemi Hamzat, in an unmarked black Range Rover sports utility vehicle.

On arrival, he drove straight to the ramp within the complex, into the waiting hands of Ambode, who later received him and his deputy and later, the trio went into a closed-door session.

Addressing newsmen, thereafter, at about 12.55pm, Sanwo-Olu, who looked calm in a low cut hairstyle, supported by Hamzat and the Head of Service, Akeem Muri Okunola, solicited media support for what he described as an exciting journey, and added that he was delighted to receive the documents from Ambode.

Sanwo-Olu described the handing over as “very private” and refused to give details of the discussions he had with Ambode.

“We are excited to be here for this symbolic ceremony. We had a private handing over, very private.

“We’re happy with what we have seen. After the swearing-in tomorrow (today), governance will start.

“The conversation was centered on more advice and how his own thoughts were and what we should also be concerned with.

“Whatever he had to offer, I am sure that it is private and we should respect that.

“What we needed to work with are documents. And, we have the right documents to work with and, we will take it up from there”, he assured.

Meanwhile, Ambode said all the decisions, plans, programmes and policies of his administration in the last four years were taken with the best interest of the people of Lagos.

In a farewell broadcast to officially mark the end of his administration, Ambode said the driving force, with respect to programmes executed, was to lift more people out of poverty and make every part of the state economically viable and livable.

“For this administration, policies, programmes and projects aimed at lifting more of our people out of poverty and making every part of the state safe, accessible and economically viable were always the priority; the driving force behind all our decisions and plans.

“A few of our policies might have been unpopular but these were decisions taken with the best interest of our state in mind.

“With the benefit of hindsight, maybe we could have done some things differently but, our intention was always clear, for the good of Lagos,” Ambode said.