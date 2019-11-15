The Lagos State Government has said the Ilubirin Foreshore Housing Project on the Lagos Island that seemed abandoned by the immediate past administration and revived by current administration will be fully delivered in 2020.

The State Government in collaboration with the developer of the project, First Investment Development Company (FIDC), have expressed commitment that points to the completion and delivery of the estate by 2020.

During a facility tour of structural and civil works on the estate situated by the Lagos Lagoon, Moruf Akinderu-Fatai, Commissioner of Housing, maintained that with the commitment from both parties, Lagosians and indeed the general public who have been dreaming of a novel and all-purpose housing complex that seamlessly fuses living, commercial offerings and leisure would soon have such dreams fulfilled.

“We have a solid plan to deliver the first phase of the project (residential) in the fourth quarter of 2020 to be followed by the commercial and entertainment/leisure parks in 2021.

“Ilubirin is a critically important development for the city that will rejuvenate the area. We have a duty to ensure that more Lagos residents become homeowners and that the homes themselves are built to global and international standards,” Akinderu-Fatai declared.

While commending the initiative and steadfastness of the management of FIDC towards the realisation of the Ilubirin dream, the Commissioner expressed optimism that, when fully delivered, the project would go a long way in addressing the housing deficit in Lagos, considered to be the seventh fastest growing city in the world.

Re-echoing the Commissioner’s resolve, Project Director of FIDC, Wale Bamgbelu, said there is “a collective determination and commitment from both parties to the timely delivery of Ilubiri, which will set a new standard for mixed-used housing estates”.

He added: “Ilubirin will create a benchmark for future community development in Lagos State anchored on the concept of ‘live, work and play’ with not only residential offerings but also offices, shopping, new school, hotel, medical centre, leisure facilities and a brand new Marina for the Lagoon.”

Bamgbelu further disclosed that a revised Master Plan was recently completed, stressing that this would help in optimising the Marina and “creating a new shopping spine through the new neighbourhood”.

The commissioner said the Ilubirin first residential offering, the “Premier Collection”, would provide a total of 108 spacious apartments across five elegant blocks consisting of 20 studios, 64 two-bedrooms and 24 three-bedroom apartments “designed to provide some of the finest places to live in anywhere in the world”.