By Christopher Oji

The Lagos State Environmental and Special Offences Unit (Task Force) has impounded 104 motorcycles for plying restricted routes in the state.

The 104 motorcycles were impounded in Second Rainbow, Cele and Okota for “endangering the lives of other road users.”

The agency Head, Public Affairs Unit, Mr Femi Moliki, said: “The Chairman, Lagos State Environmental and Special Offences Unit, CSP Shola Jejeloye, who led the operation, stated that the seizure was in line with enforcement of the Lagos State Traffic Law and to halt the flagrant abuse of traffic laws by the motorcyclists.

“He noted that the government is concerned about the recklessness of motorcyclists on restricted routes, and, therefore, it becomes necessary to help the motorcyclists by saving their own lives and those of other road users.

“He pointed out that the government would not fold its arms and allow motorcyclists to create chaos for other road users on prohibited routes.

“He added that it has become crucial for the government to prevent an increase in the trend of crime perpetrated by motorcyclists in the metropolis, particularly, in prohibited routes.

“Jejeloye restated the agency’s commitment to continue the clamp down on recalcitrant motor cyclists plying restricted routes, adding that the move would help safeguard the security of lives and property.

“The chairman called for the co-operation of Lagosians by desisting from boarding motorcycles in prohibited areas, emphasising that the state traffic law is in the larger interest of the society.”

Breaking News, Nigerians can now work in Nigeria and get paid in US Dollars, click hereto apply today.