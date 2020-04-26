Lukman Olabiyi

Lagos State Government has impounded 20 vehicles and 15 motorcycles for violating lockdown order.

The state government disclosed that the vehicles and the motorcycle were impounded on Saturday in different area of the state.

The enforcement team, comprising operatives of the State Task Force, LASTMA, officers of the Nigeria Police Force and personnel of the Ministry of Transportation, enforced the order on Ikorodu Road, Ojota, Jibowu, Ebute-Metta, Otto and Iddo corridor among other places.

According to the Special Adviser to the Governor on Transportation, Mr. Toyin Fayinka, who led the operation, said the enforcement was effected on the order of Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu to stem the increase in the flagrant disobedience of the lockdown directive issued by the government to curb the spread of the Coronavirus pandemic in the State.

He said, “The enforcement team intercepted and impounded about 20 vehicles and 15 motorbikes for being on the road without having cogent reasons or collecting necessary movement permit forms from State authorities as required”.

“Some of the impounded vehicles included interstate commuter buses belonging to some transport companies located at Jibowu on Lagos/Ikorodu road. Others are IVECO truck, Volvo truck, KIA Salon car, Siena Space bus as well as Commercial Danfo buses among others”, he added.

Fayinka noted the state government’s concern about non-compliance with the lockdown order, warning residents to obey the stay-at-home directive, embrace social distancing and personal hygiene to support the government efforts at curbing the spread of the highly contagious virus.

The special adviser expressed worried that state recorded as much as 80 confirmed cases in one day, stressing the need to strengthen enforcement of the stay-at-home order in the interest of the public.

He, however, solicited the total support and cooperation of the residents to win the fight against COVID-19 in order to avert the looming danger inherent in the further spread of the deadly disease, assuring that the State Government would not relent in its house to house testing to further prevent community-based spread.