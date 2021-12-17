The Lagos State Governor, Mr Babajide Sanwo-Olu, has said 1,449 infrastructural projects have been inaugurated in 1,036 schools in the state.

Sanwo-Olu made this known at the closing ceremony and dinner of the 61st Independence Anniversary of President’s National Inter-Basic School Debate Championship on Thursday night in Ikeja.

Represented by the Commissioner for Education, Mrs Folasade Adefisayo, he said that 96,334 dual composite units of furniture were supplied to public primary and secondary schools across the state.

According to him, the state government ensured prompt construction and rehabilitation of dilapidated public schools.

“As an inclusive government, we are committed to ensuring that high quality education is accessible to all learners, irrespective of their locations, through effective and efficient management of resources for the attainment of self-reliance and socio-economic development.

“This government is convinced that teaching and learning can only take place effectively in a conducive atmosphere, thus our commitment to the provision of new structures and the rehabilitation of existing ones.

“I am glad to inform you that the intervention of this administration in our schools has been yielding positive results.

“We measure the success of our policies and programmes by the improved students’ performance outcomes in the results of examinations, national and international competitions, improved morals, etiquette and confidence in public speaking,” he said.

Speaking on the competition, Sanwo-Olu commended the organisers of the annual competition for the initiative poised towards uniting all students across the federation.

He said that the competition had given students an avenue to constructively contribute their quota and have a voice in deliberating on the way forward for the nation.

According to him, the President’s National Inter-Basic School Debate, introduced by the Federal Government as part of well structured plans to produce socially stable and self-reliant students who can easily integrate into the larger society is no doubt serving its purpose.

Also at the event, two states , Kwara and Katsina competed for the first and second positions, while Imo and Lagos competed for the third and fourth positions.

Kwara and Katsina spoke for and against the introduction of single treasury account, while Imo and Lagos spoke for and against sporting activities for girls at the early stage of their education.

At the end of the competition, Kwara emerged the winner while Katsina, Lagos and Imo were awarded the second, third and fourth positions respectively.

Award was also given to Esther Ezeya from Lagos State, who was the best speaker at the competition, while the best behaved team was the police.

Awards were also given to those who have done well in the education sector, amongst them was, Dr Femi Majekodunmi, who was awarded the best SUBEB Chairman in the South-West.

The winner of this year’s 61st Independence Anniversary of President’s National Inter-Basic School Debate Championship, Kwara, was given a trophy and would represent Nigeria in the next international competition. (NAN)

