A non-motorised transport (NMT) committee has been inaugurated by the Lagos State government to drive the Non-Motorized Transport Policy (NMTP) towards a conducive and enabling environment for walking and cycling.

Speaking at the inauguration of the committee, the Commissioner for Transportation, Dr. Frederic Oladeinde, explained that the Non-Motorized Transport Policy adopted in October 2017 would address the dangerous and poorly planned interaction between pedestrians and motorised vehicles in Lagos State.

He stressed that the urgent prioritisation of NMT would curb the complex social economic and environmental challenges, including traffic congestion, urban sprawl and pollution caused by the rapid urbanization of Lagos State over the past few decades.

Oladeinde also revealed that the State Government would be guided by contemporary street design management principles that support safe, active and ample space for pedestrians, cyclists, and public transport for efficient movement of people and goods, in line with the vision of an inclusive city for all.

The Transport Commissioner said further that the critical role of NMT needed to be factored into road infrastructure investments, as investing in NMT road infrastructure would lead to massive benefits, including reduced emissions of air pollutants and greenhouse gases, added with protection of vulnerable road users from speeding motor vehicles.

He also assured that the potential of NMT as an efficient and cost-effective transport system would essentially connect people to daily life activities in Lagos, as a large percentage of the population either walk or cycle, hence NMT policies will provide essential services for majority of the people.

Oladeinde opined that the policy will make walking and cycling more attractive as the necessary transport infrastructure such as sidewalks and cycle lanes will be created to encourage affordable clean urban transport systems and further decongest the road.

The Transport Commissioner affirmed that the state government would convene regular meetings of the Non-Motorized Transport Committee to review proposed NMT designs, guide implementation and monitor performance overtime.

The meetings, according to him, would also enable the committee to reverse the unacceptable state of affairs to create an enabling long-term physical and regulatory environment conducive for walking and cycling in the State.

Some of the newly inaugurated 39 NMT committee and sub-committee members who were basically drawn from the public, private establishments and other stakeholders in the transport sector, include: Representative of the Ministry of Transportation (MOT) (as the Chairperson), representative of LAMATA (Secretary), representative of Lagos State House of Assembly (LAHA) Transportation Committee, and representatives of Ministry of Works & Infrastructure (MOW&I), Ministry of Physical Planning and Urban Development (MPP&UD) with Ministry of Environment (MOE).

Others are; representatives from Ministry of Health (MOH), Ministry of Economic Planning and Budget (MEPB), Ministry of Local Government and Chieftaincy Affairs (MLG&CA), Ministry of Education (MED), Ministry of Justice (MOJ), Ministry of Information and Strategy (MI&S), Ministry of Women Affairs and Poverty Alleviation (MWA&PA) and Lagos State Waterways Authority (LASWA).

Representatives of the Nigeria Police Force (NPF), Lagos State Police Command, Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC), Lagos Sector Command, National Union of Road Transport Workers (NURTW), Non-government or community organisations, Private Sector representatives, LGAs/LCDAs and external consultants/experts/academia, are also members of the committee.

