By Lukman Olabiyi

Lagos State Governor, Mr. Babajide Sanwo-Olu has assured Nigerian that various intervention of his administration in agriculture would soon put an end to unnecessary hike in prices of food stuff being experienced.

Sanwo-Olu gave the assurance at the flag-off of distribution of agricultural productive assets and inputs under the 2021 Agricultural Value Chains Enterprise Activation Programme.

Over 3000 agripreneurs were empowered at the event by the governor,on Thursday .

He said breaking the shackle of dependency on foreign countries and states for food supplies, was in line with his administration’s THEMES agenda for job and wealth creation as well as food sufficiency.

Sanwo-Olu stated that the empowerment scheme was a demonstration to the development, expansion and growth of agriculture in Lagos by providing tools, deploying innovation and creativity that would make it easier for all farmers to grow high quality crops there by raising their inputs to feed Lagosians as well as Nigerians.

The Governor said his government was putting in place various interventions which included whole sales agriculture hub, urging farmers, youths and beneficiaries to work hard to nurture their businesses to maturity by building a sustainable wealth.

“We have emerged wiser and more determined to succeed in creating and nurturing a viable agribusiness sector in Lagos State. We may be Nigeria’s smallest State by land mass, lacking the large tracts of land available to others, but we will not allow that to stand in the way of our vision.

“We will maximize the little we have, while also deploying the innovative and entrepreneurial spirit we are known for, to create new opportunities to feed ourselves and feed Nigeria, and create economic growth and prosperity through agriculture”, he said .

Adding that determination to increase food production in the state from the current 20% to at least 50% of demand by 2025 has been emboldened with the disruption in the supply chain of food across the country as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic and the outbreak of zoonotic diseases.

In their goodwill messages, Commissioners for Finance, Rabiu Olowo, and Wealth creation and employment, Yetunde Arobieke, thanked the governor for reaffirming his administration’s committment towards

Also, the Commissioner for Agriculture, Abisola Olusanya, sald seventy percent of the

beneficiaries of the programme were youths and women chosen from the Lagos Agripreneurship programme (LAP), Agric YES programme, and Value chain associations for better monitoring as well as impact assessment after support is given.

The Commissioner said the three value chains were targeted because statistics indicated that they were the value chains that were most affected by the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic and zoonotic diseases besides, the fact that they are the value chain where the state had comparative and competitive advantages.

