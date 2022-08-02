By Lukman Olabiyi

Lagos State Governor, Mr Babajide Sanwo-Olu yesterday disclosed that

before the end of the year, issuance of property title will be within weeks and it would be deliver at the applicant’s doorstep.

Sanwo-Olu revealed this while, speaking at the commissioning of

mini-housing scheme,

Channel Point Apartments, Victoria Island.

Channel Point Apartments are a composite housing project jointly developed by the Lagos State Development and Property Corporation (LSDPC) and Brook Assets and Resources Limited, a private real estate developer.

The housing scheme, located in Sinari Daranijo Street, consists of twin blocks of 38-unit of two-and three-bedroom flats on a land size of 2,832 square metres.

The governor said the ongoing automation and digitisation reforms in property records and land administration in Lagos were already yielding positive outcomes, stressing that the Enterprise Geographic Information System (e-GIS) being introduced by the State Government for transparent land allocation would be ready before the end of the year. “We are giving commitment that before the end of the year, our e-GIS platform, which will unlock openness and raise efficiency in processing of property titles within weeks at applicant’s comfort zone, will be delivered. Disagreements over land titles will be a thing of the past,” Sanwo-Olu said.

Reiterating his administration’s commitment in providing affordable housing scheme for Lagosians and partnering with private organisations and other stakeholders, Sanwo-Olu said that the overall goal of provision of modern housing and infrastructure was to ensure that the state sustained its growth and the megacity status.

The project makes it the 16th housing projects completed and commissioned in the last three years by the Sanwo-Olu administration. The governor said the new milestone showed result of collaboration between Government and the private sector, noting that his administration’s drive to provide affordable and decent housing for the residents through public-private collaboration had yielded positive outcomes.

Meanwhile, the Oniru of Iruland, Oba AbdulWasiu Gbolahan Lawal has called on Lagosians to re-elect the governor overwhelmingly for continued development of the State.

The monarch made the call yesterday at the commissioning of the project.