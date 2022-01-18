By Lukman Olabiyi, Lagos

The Lagos State Goverment has announced the introduction of a consolidated informal transport sector levy of N800 daily which is to take effect from February 1.

Speaking at the unveiling of the new ticket and signing of a memorandum of understanding between the state government and the transport unions at Ikeja, the Commissioner for Finance, Dr Rabiu Olowo, said that there was the need for the harmonised levy, in order to check exorbitant levies being paid by the transporters in the state.

He said that the state government carried out a survey about six months ago, hence, realised that an average transporter paid N3,000 daily as levies.

According to him, most of the monies the transporters pay is lost to unknown agents, therefore, the need to regulate the levies and sanitise the informal transportation sector.

Olowo said that the consolidated N800 levy, which would take effect from February1, 2022, was a phased approach to ensure the transport sector reform, adding that, it would help to get a comprehensive database of transporters, for better planning.

He said that the consolidated levy was an agreement by the Lagos State Government, Local Government, bodies of the road transport unions (National Union of Road Transport Workers – NUTRW and Road Transport Employers Association of Nigeria – RTEAN ) and other critical stakeholders.

The commissioner said that the benefits of the consolidated levy included harmonised collection process by putting a structure in place, reducing multiple taxes, dues and levies by all agents of state and local governments.

He said that the harmonised levy would eradicate harassment of bus drivers, and ensure collaborative engagements among.

Olowo said: “Mr Governor has made it a priority to put the interest of Lagosians first that is why we all the stakeholders are here today. Before we came out, we have fought, disagreed and agreed on the need to have our consolidated informal transport sector levy.

“The government of Mr Babajide Sanwo-Olu has inspired that we all come together to have a consolidated levy that takes care of personal income taxes, dues on the environment, Local Government levy and others. We want to reduce the multiplicity of tax collection.

“We want to build a reliable database so that all the players will be captured in the same data; we want to have bus drivers with their cards; we want to bring collaborative engagement,” adding the development is a remarkable achievement happening for the first time in the state.

In his remark, the Chairman, NURTW, Alh. Musiliu Akinsanya (MC Oluomo), said that the NURTW and RTEAN were in agreement with policies that would ensure the development of Lagos State.

Akinsanya, however, said that the N800 consolidated levy does not deprive the union of collecting its normal statutory levy.