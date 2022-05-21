From Adanna Nnamani, Abuja

In an effort to improve climate conditions and quality of health for sustainable living among residents, the Lagos State Governor, Babajide Olusola Sanwu-Olu has signed the C40 Clean Air Cities Declaration.

Endorsing the C40 Clean Air Cities Declaration, shows the state recognises that breathing clean air is a human right, and commits to working toward safer air quality.

Sanwu-Olu signed the pact alongside Abidjan, Accra, Addis Ababa, Dakar, Ekurhuleni, Freetown, Johannesburg, Nairobi, and Tshwane efforts to improve air quality.

The governor who announced this in a statement made available to Journalists, in Abuja recently, said that he was proud to join the mayors and governors of nine other African cities in making an unprecedented, ambitious commitment to improve air quality with the signing of the C40 Clean Air Cities Declaration.

He said. “The need to breathe clean air is more important than the licence to pollute it. Lagos has committed to improving air quality and I appeal to the responsibility of every citizen, because together we can”, he said.

The chair of C40 Cities and the Mayor of London, Sadiq Khan said that: “With COP27 being held in Africa later this year, I am delighted to welcome ten new African signatories to the C40 Clean Air Cities Declaration.

“As Chair, I am determined to do more to support cities in the global south, who are on the frontline facing the worst consequences of climate change.”

Khan said he is focusing C40’s resources on helping cities around the world accelerate their efforts to tackle the climate emergency, reduce toxic air pollution, and address inequalities.

He lamented that the world is at a crossroads, adding that efforts must be made to allow cities around the world to become greener, fairer, and more prosperous for all.

On his part, United Nations Special Envoy for Climate Ambition and Solutions, President of the C40 Board, and 108th Mayor of New York City Michael Bloomberg noted that many of the world’s fastest growing cities are in Africa, adding that the ten mayors can help show cities everywhere how to protect public health, fight climate change, and expand economic opportunity all at the same time.