There was mild drama at the Lagos State Judicial Panel on restitution for victims of SARS related abuses and other matters sitting yesterday, February 6, as panel members split in five for and four against on the panel order directing LCC to take possession of the Lekki tollgate plaza.

While five members of the panel sat over the application of LCC to repossess the Lekki tollgate plaza and listened to submissions from the LCC, Lagos State government and EndSARS protesters counsels, the other four members of the panel abstained from sitting, only to emerge from the inner chamber to read their dissenting judgment on the matter.

The four dissenting panel members were Ebun Olu- Adegboruwa, Olorunrinu Oduala, Temitope Majekodunmi and Patience Patrick Udoh, while those with the majority judgment of five were led by the panel Chairman, Justice Doris Okuwobi (Rtd), Taiwo Lakanu DIG (Rtd.), Lucas Koyejo, Segun Awosanya and Mrs Oluwatoyin Odusanya.

The action of the four dissenting panel members were disputed by Mr Rotimi Seriki (SAN), counsel for LCC and Mr Olukayode Enitan (SAN) counsel for Lagos State government, who prevented Mr Ebun Olu-Adegboruwa from reading his personal dissenting judgment as they accused him of being an interested party in the matter having sued the Lagos State government over the Lekki tollgate plaza in the past.

Their argument made Mr Ebun Olu-Adegboruwa to step down from reading his dissenting opinion.

The action of the dissenting panel members made the panel to adjourn all other cases slated for mention.