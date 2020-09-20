Lukman Olabiyi

Lagos State governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, yesterday, declared his administration’s preparedness to refurbish physical infrastructure in the state’s High and Magistrate courts.

The governor made this known to newsmen after a tour of the High Court buildings in Ikeja and Igbosere over the weekend, disclosing that his administration would soon set up a joint committee between the judiciary and executive to start work almost immediately.

He said the planned refurbishment was to ensure better service delivery so that people who use the courtrooms would have a feel of new and refreshing atmosphere.

“We will also be seeing a rebranded, renewed physical infrastructure in the Judiciary in the weeks, months and years ahead,” he assured.

The purpose of this inspection tour is “to see how we can work collaboratively with the Lagos State Judiciary Service led by the Chief Judge and see how we can set up the means by which we will begin extensive renovation of some of our courtrooms, the infrastructure around the court premises, both at the High and Magistrate courts,” he added.