Romanus Okoye

A couple, Mr. Ubasinachi Ekweozor and his wife, Anulika Ekweozor, have landed in police net over alleged infliction of injury on their tenant, Oyize Peter, over alleged unpaid electricity bills.

It was alleged that the power distribution company had disconnected Oyize because she owed electricity bills. But it angered the couple who resides at Amudalatu Agodo, area of Ikotun, because the tenant’s house was also connected to the pumping machine that serves the entire compound.

The landlord allegedly called in an electrician to disconnect the machine’s wire from Oyize’s water pipe and it led to an altercation which was later settled. But unknown to the tenant, the landlady was still angered. So on Sunday while tenant was doing her chores, the landlady allegedly attacked her with axe, inflicting a deep cut in her face