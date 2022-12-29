By Doris Obinna

The Lagos State Health Management Agency (LASHMA) has announced the roll-out of its resource mobilization arm, Eko Social Health Alliance (EKOSHA), aimed at deepening access to quality and affordable healthcare for vulnerable residents of the state.

LASHMA was established to regulate the Lagos State health insurance ecosystem and ensure the provision of health insurance for residents of the state. EKOSHA is the resource mobilisation arm of the agency, tasked with mobilising additional funds to ensure that indigent residents can conveniently access quality healthcare without financial burden to themselves.

Speaking to pressmen at the launch, General Manager, LASHMA, Dr. Emmanuella Zamba, noted that EKOSHA was conceived to complement government’s effort towards increasing coverage of vulnerable residents on the Lagos state health scheme and up-skilling beneficiaries on the plan.

She mentioned that according to the Lagos State Bureau of Statistics, an estimated 72 per cent of Lagos’ 24 million populations live below the poverty line. “To this end, the Lagos state health scheme was conceived to ensure every resident of the state, irrespective of their socio-economic status, has access to proper healthcare at a premium.

“We understand that not everyone can afford this premium; hence, EKOSHA was formed as an alternative funding source to cater for the health insurance needs of the vulnerable and indigent. EKOSHA will also collaborate with relevant Ministries, Departments & Agencies (MDAs) and organisations to empower beneficiaries with critical skills to ensure they can eventually become independent and live a better life.”

She further noted that the Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu has been consistent in his commitment towards making universal health coverage a reality for Lagosians. “However, given the state’s huge population, the administration alone cannot resolve the challenges that come with making quality healthcare accessible to its citizens, especially for the vulnerable and indigent categories of the population.

“The law provides for one per cent of the consolidated revenue fund to address the challenge of providing health coverage for the poor in Lagos State but that falls short of what is required to make any meaningful impact. That is why we are excited about the prospects of EKOSHA to bridge the gap in healthcare financing for the poor and vulnerable.

“We are optimistic that EKOSHA will become a springboard from which Lagos can build a sustainable health insurance coverage that will accelerate the State

Speaking during the event, Commissioner for Health, Prof. Akin Abayomi, reiterated government’s efforts at providing social welfare empowerment programs designed to support residents of the state and called on well-meaning members of the public to contribute their quota to the success of the scheme.

Abayomi who was represented by the Director, Medical Administration, Training and Programs in the State Ministry of Health, Dr. Funmilayo Shokunbi, stated that the Lagos State government has been relentless in improving the health sector and making free healthcare a reality. “Since 2020 when the Lagos State Health Scheme was launched, a total of N750 million has been disbursed as equity funds in addition to other financial provisions and sponsorships. Today, over 230,000 Lagos residents spread across the 57 LGAs of the state including members of elderly and orphanage homes; vulnerable persons living with HIV/AIDS, tuberculosis and sickle cell anemia; and victims of domestic and sexual violence enjoy free healthcare at zero cost.”

Relatedly, LASHMA recently rolled out the ILERA Eko Diaspora Plan which is a financing vehicle through which Nigerians in the diaspora can pay for the health insurance of their relatives in Lagos, if they so desire.

Finally, Dr. Zamba gave the assurances that stringent processes would be put in place to monitor the utilization of resources mobilised, also, a quarterly newsletter to provide progress reports on the activities and progress of EKOSHA.