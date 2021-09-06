The Chairman, House Committee on Youth and Sports Development, at the Lagos state House of Assembly, Hon. Moshood Osun, has assured campers from Lagos Central of good welfare while at the state sports commission sports summer camp.

Oshun made the pledge as the Lagos State Sports Commission (LSSC), Summer Camp entered its last phase at the Molade Okoya-Thomas Indoor Sports Hall, Teslim Balogun Stadium, Surulere.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the Summer Camp, which was declared open on Sunday has 120 campers, who would be put through 60 per cent sports and 40 per cent soft skills, at the weeklong camp.

Addressing the campers, aged between 9 and 14, Osun urged them to be open-minded and be prepared to learn new skills, as well as make new friends during the week.

“You will be involved in a total package, which involves sporting activities, education and innovation, which will make you bond and build teams.

“Part of this administration’s theme is the Youth, which is this initiative for the kids to come out of their parents domains, in order to have good interaction and training in a conducive environment.

“I also advise parents to let their children be ‘independent’ assuring them that their children were in safe hands,” he said.

The Head, School Sports, LSSC, Oluyomi Oluwasanmi, stated that the last phase could be regarded as the, “best is reserved for the last”, citing the support of parents as tremendous.

“The parents are glad for the initiative, bringing their children out of their comfort zones to socialize and learn new things under a controlled environment,” she said. (NAN)

