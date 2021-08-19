By Sunday Ani

Lawmaker representing Amuwo Odofin Constituency 2, at the Lagos State House of Assembly, Hon Rauf Olawale Age-Sulaiman, has said that the increasing rate of drug abuse among the youths in the state called for aggressive sensitisation to arrest the ugly trend. Sulaiman, who stressed that the use and abuse of drug is fast becoming prevalent among adults, especially the youths, noted that the scourge had been a source of grave concern to the leadership and members of the House.

He made the call yesterday at the Oriade Local Council Development Area Secretariat, Satellite Town, during the seventh annual constituency stakeholders’ meeting.

According to the lawmaker, the theme of the event, “Increasing Wave of Drug Abuse: A Threat to Nation Building,” was aimed at sensitizing residents, teachers, students, religious organisations, professional bodies, academia, civil society organisations, and community leaders, as well as individuals, on the disturbing trend of drug abuse in the society, and the danger it portends for the youths and the society at large.

Among the stakeholders that graced the event were traditional rulers, leaders and members of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), community leaders, students, security personnel and residents of the local council among others.

Speaking on the theme, and addressing students and parents, the representative of the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA), Festac Area Command, Mr. Adebowale Adegbite, described the event as timely following the happenings today in the society. He described drug abuse as a monster that does not respect anybody, whether male or female, literate or illiterate, rich or poor, and warned that drug only gives a dirty blow to whoever that romances with it.

“Once you romance with drug, it will give you a dirty blow. It is better not to romance with it at all because it is no respecter of persons,” he stated.

He said drug abuse is an equal opportunity affliction which affects social, economic and political life of those involved and that of their friends and relative.

He enumerated forms of drugs ranging from stimulants to anabolic steroids, narcotics, depressants, and hallucinogens. He also identified four stages of drug abuse to include experimentation, occasional/situational use, regular use and dependence/addiction, and advised against experimenting because it is a journey of no return.

He called on parents to always monitor their children and not to abandon their parental responsibilities to teachers in their children’s school.

The meeting was also an avenue for stakeholders to brief the lawmaker about what the people want the state government to do for them.

One of the stakeholders, who represented Satellite Town Forum (STF), Mr. Michael Imitini, berated the NDLEA and the police authority for not doing enough to control the increasing rate of drug abuse. He said: “NDLEA has not done well at all. People sell all kinds of drinks everywhere. Alcohol are freely sold in motor parks. People smoke all kinds of weeds openly. And I ask, what is the role of the NDLEA and the police in all of these malfeasance?”

Also speaking, the chairman, Oriade Committee Development Committee (CDC), Victor Okunola, urged the state government to provide employment for the youths, stressing that when the youths are gainfully engaged, they won’t have time for drugs. He also commended Sulaiman for repairing some of the roads in the area, but said more still needs to be done.

In his response to several requests by stakeholders, Sulaiman told them that reconstruction works on the dilapidated Old Ojo Road, Navy Town Road, and Kirikiri Road, among other major roads within the council area, would soon commence, promising that before the next stakeholders’ meeting, probably by August next year, the reconstruction works on the roads would have been completed, and brand new roads delivered to the people.

On the menace of Okada riders and the presence of Fulani herdsmen in the area plus other issues, he promised that the House of Assembly would address them, but warned that they should not complain when Okada riding is eventually banned in the area.