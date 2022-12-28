By Sunday Ani, Lagos

The lawmaker representing Ojo State Constituency 1 in the Lagos State House of Assembly, Victor Akande, on Tuesday, distributed various items aimed at economically empowering about 300 members of his constituency.

Akande, who noted that empowerment remained the best way to end poverty in the country, said he was giving out the items as a way of expressing his appreciation to the people for the opportunity to represent them at the state legislative house for eight years.

Items that were distributed included sewing machines, shoe-making machines, grinding machines, popcorn-making machines, welding machines, pumping machines, sealing machines, hair-drying machines, barbing clippers and generators

He also urged the government to see how it can provide soft loans for the indigents as a way of empowering them economically and reducing poverty in the country.

Akande stated that rather than dole out money to the people, he felt that empowering them to be able to make their own money and be self sustained was the best thing to do.

“About 300 people are being empowered today. Apart from the 12 items being distributed, we also have cash gifts ranging from N200,000 to N100,000 and N50,000 respectively,” he said.

On selection criteria beneficiaries, he said he threw it open to party members and residents of the community by reaching out to traditional rulers as well as religious leaders.

“Leaders of our party nominated people, but it is not about the party alone. I selected people within the community, churches, mosques and others and they cut across all ethnic nationalities in Nigeria,” he said.

Reacting to the insinuation that the majority of the beneficiaries were youths, he said: “I want to empower the youths so that they can empower the old ones. The government should empower the people and give them soft loans so that there would be an end to poverty in the country.”

He also allayed the fear that some of the beneficiaries might just sell off the machines and squander the money. “We have trained some of the beneficiaries on how to use the items so that they would not sell them. And those who have not been trained are those that will engage in popcorn making or grinding business and we are giving them extra N30,000 cash to start off. They could stay in front of their houses and do the business,” he said.

One of the beneficiaries, Miss Arolowo Ebunoluwa, who received a grinding machine thanked the lawmaker and prayed that God would continue to bless him so that he would, in turn continue to reach out to the needy and less privileged in society.

Other beneficiaries who expressed appreciation to the lawmaker for his kindness and care for the poor included Olawale Alake, Mrs Helen and Mr Mumuni Abudu among others.