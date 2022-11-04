By Sunday Ani

The lawmaker representing Surulere Constituency 1 in the Lagos State House of Assembly, Desmond Olusola Elliot, yesterday doled out five taxi cabs, popularly called LAGRIDE and 200 POS machines, as well as free medical checks to 500 members of his constituency.

Elliot gave out the five cabs to five persons drawn from five out of the nine wards in the constituency, 200 POS machines to 200 persons and free medical checks to 500 persons comprising 400 elderly people and 100 young people in the nine wards that make up the Surulere State Constituency I.

Speaking at the event which was held at Abebe Playground on Akerele Street,Surulere, Elliot said the passion to ensure good health and better life for his people motivated him to embark on the programme.

“I have always been passionate about giving back to my people and contributing my own quota to what will alleviate poverty among my people,” he added.

On the LAGRIDE cars, he revealed that five were given out in the first instance with an initial payment made on behalf of the beneficiaries, who would start making payment when they eventually start operating the cabs until the money is fully paid.

On how the beneficiaries of the cabs emerged, he said the selection process which involved various people was thrown open.

He said the medical check was mainly for those ailments that are common with the elderly such as arthritis, high blood pressure, and rheumatism among others. “We have 400 elders and 100 youths in the first phase. We are partnering with an NGO for the health insurance. I am starting with the elders so that they can get good healthcare with physiotherapy and all forms of care.

“I also partnered with Ecobank to provide 200 POS machines to the people and each account will have at least N20,000 as a start-up capital,” he said.

He commended the Speaker of the House of Representatives, Femi Gbajabiamila, who is also from the area for what he has done, which he said has made it lot easier for him to do what he is doing.

He said: “For us in Surulere, we don’t do these programmes because of votes; we do them because these are things we do as representatives of the people. It has become abnormal for something not to happen every month as far as Surulere is concerned, especially seeing what Gbajabiamila has done in infrastructure, human capacity development and employment among others. Ours is to just plug in the little holes that might be skipped.”

In his speech at the event, the Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Surulere Local Government, Fuad Kayode Laguda, said that the programme was not the first from Elliot and it would not be the last.

He emphasised that Elliot would be elected to serve for the third term, and that he was prepared to meet with others at the polls in March 2023.

“Desmond Olusola Elliot would be returned to the Assembly in 2023 to continue to represent the good people of Surulere.

“He has been doing this and some of the programmes are continuous,” he said.