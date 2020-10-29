(Solomon Asowata, NAN)

Prince Bisi Yusuf, a lawmaker representing Alimosho Constituency 1, at the Lagos State House of Assembly, has urged youths to key into the federal and state government empowerment schemes to curb poverty and restiveness.

Yusuf gave the advice on Thursday at a meeting with stakeholders of Alimosho Constituency in Lagos.

He said that the meeting was crucial as it was an opportunity to interact with stakeholders and forward their demands to the executive led by Gov. Babajide Sanwo-Olu.

The lawmaker said : “The Lagos State Government has several empowerment programmes which youths can key into to improve their lives and contribute meaningfully to society.

” The Federal Government has also set aside N75 billion for the same purpose and you have to take advantage of this opportunity.”

On the #EndSARS protests which rocked the state, Yusuf said the initial demonstrators showed capacity to become future leaders in their organisation of the protests.

He said that unfortunately, the protest was hijacked by miscreants who took the law into their own hands by unleashing mayhem on the state and destroying significant number of government and private properties.

While sympathising with the victims and those affected by the protests, the lawmaker said billions of naira was needed to rebuild all that was destroyed by the hoodlums.

He said although the revenue of the state had dwindled due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the government would continue to do its best to make Lagos the Centre of Excellence.

Yusuf assured the constituents that he would work with the state government to ensure the dredging of Abesan River to regain its economic importance to the people of the locality.

Mr Wahab Ogunjimi, who spoke on behalf of the youth, called on government at all levels to provide empowerment and employment opportunities for them.

Ogunjimi said that crime and other anti-social vices would reduce if a majority of them were meaningfully engaged.

On his part, the Olu of Ipaja, Oba Kolawole Ogundipe, commended the state government for its developmental strides in Alimosho Constituency 1.

Ogundipe, however, urged the state government to focus on construction of some link roads which were in deplorable condition.

He also called for the provision of health care services and other social amenities lacking in some of the communities.