Members of the Lagos State House of Assembly on Tuesday joined Lagosians and other well meaning Nigerians to mourn the death of a former member, and chieftain of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the state, Risikat Adegeye.

The Speaker of the House, Dr. Mudashiru Obasa, described Adegeye’s demise as the fall of a shining star.

Adegeye, wife of renowned musician, King Sunny Ade, was said to have died in the early hours of Tuesday after battling a brief illness.

Obasa, in a statement by his media office, said her death was shocking as it has thrown him and his colleagues into mourning.

The Speaker described late Adegeye as a philanthropist, whose death occurred at a period when she was still very relevant to the progress of Lagos State.

“As a member of the Lagos State House of Assembly, she had a very robust relationship with her colleagues.

“Madam Adegeye bonded with staff and management of the Assembly. She was always jovial and loved everyone irrespective of status. She touched lives. She truly did.

“She also played very vital roles to the growth and development of Lagos.

“Even after leaving office as a lawmaker, we could not just allow her wisdom to lie fallow. She was appointed as Commissioner in the Lagos State House of Assembly Commission, where she again brought her experience to bear in the scheme of progress in the legislature and governance of our dear state.

“To say we are shocked is an understatement. The feeling her demise has brought us is beyond description. It is a huge loss to us and to the state. Indeed, a shining star has fallen; a wisdom filled person has left us.

“As we continue to mourn her demise in the days ahead, we take solace in the fact that she touched lives positively. She served Lagos with passion and was very dedicated to her constituency.

“We, at the Lagos State House of Assembly, pray for divine strength for her husband, children, beneficiaries, and all those who are affected by this loss.

“May God grant her a special place in His kingdom, amen.”

A loyal member of the APC, Adegeye represented Amuwo-Odofin Constituency 1 in the House of Assembly.