Sunday Ani

Members of the Lagos State House of Assembly, on Tuesday, paid their last respect to late Tunde Braimoh, who represented Kosofe Constituency 2 in the Assembly, describing him as a rare legislator, whose death would be greatly missed by all.

At valedictory session held to honour the late lawmaker, the Speaker of the Assembly, Mudashiru Obasa said he was yet to believe that Braimoh was dead even as he consoled members with the Islamic teaching that a day is dedicated for everybody to die.

“I have lost one of the most resourceful members that I depended on for advice. He was always willing to offer his advice at every given opportunity. He had never disappointed me. He never accepted no for an answer, and he had answers to any question at any time. He was a man of honour, and uncommon intelligence, who was also politically sagacious.

“He was a respecter of constituted authority. He had made his impact and contributed to the growth and development of Kosofe. The vacuum created by his death cannot be filled in the next decade. We have lost a formidable member with rare quality. We have lost a very valuable member, who was outstanding as a lawmaker.

“We will miss his insightful and intelligent contributions to issues on the floor of the chamber. He was a philanthropist per excellence. He will be missed by millions of people that came across him over the years. I will miss his cheerfulness and his closeness to everybody,” Obasa lamented.

The Speaker who reminded the lawmakers a day would come when people would talk about them, urged them to use their positions to serve humanity, even as he prayed to God to give Braimoh’s family the fortitude to bear the loss.

He then directed the Clerk of the House, Mr. Azeez Sanni, to write the leadership of the All Progressives Congress (APC) and the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) about Braimoh’s death.

In his comment, the Deputy Speaker of the House, Wasiu Eshinlokun-Sanni (Lagos Island 1) said his heart was heavy as he mourned Braimoh whom he noted graduated together with him from the same university.

“We started the Fourth Republic together in 1999. He was sociable, and intelligent. I commiserate with Mr. Speaker, and I pray that we shall not witness any loss in the Assembly again. May we all finish the journey together; this is one death too many. I commiserate with his family members,” he said.

Lawmakers took turns to extol the virtues and exemplary life of the late lawmakers. They described him in various ways. While some saw him as a good man, and a good listener who was very religious, and courageous, other said he was a team player with a very passionate and charming character.

Yet, other members described him as a very intelligent and versatile person, who had a good command of both the English language and his native Yoruba language.

The Majority Leader of the House, Sanai Agunbiade later moved that the name plague of Braimoh be removed and his position as Chairman of the House Committee on Information, Publicity, Security and Strategy be relinquished. This was supported by all the lawmakers.

The House later adjourned sitting to Monday July 27, 2020, at 12 noon.