A House of Representatives aspirant and a member of the Peoples Democratic party (PDP) in Anambra State, Ifeyinwa Morah, has promised to adequately represent the people of Oyi/Ayamelum if elected.

In a statement by Ms Rozabel Njosi, Morah promised to offer the people a special kind of representation in the National Assembly that would impact their lives positively if voted for.

She disclosed this recently when she was accompanied by the Omambalaã chapter of Nzükõ Umu-Ada Igbo International, a non-governmental organisation that caters for women and children in rural communities worldwide, to purchase her nomination and expression of interest forms at the PDP national headquarters in Abuja.

She added that if elected, she would lobby other members to deliver a brand new constitution and equitable sharing of economic powers among states for economic growth and diversification.

Others in her entourage were members of the International Federation of Women Lawyers (FIDA) and the Nigerian Bar Association (NBA) that urged her to also sustain her gender rights fight.

FIDA, NBA and Nzükõ Umu-Ada Igbo International members urged her not to bother about the hurdles she might encounter in the “process of liberating the people because they would be involved in her election, and will muster everything required to ensure her victory, especially in the electioneering and financially,” as they believe in her ability and precedence to bringing fresh air to legislation in Nigeria.

Speaking via a telephone call from the Canada chapter of the NGO, the leader of the Nzukõ UmuAda group, Amaka Ebenebe, expressed emotions as she recounted the deplorable state of their federal constituencies, saying, however, that: “finally, a woman with the capacity and carriage to rescue their people and resuscitate their lost glories has come out to take the bull by the horns.