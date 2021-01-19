By Lukman Olabiyi, Lagos

Justice Sule Hassan of the Federal High Court, Lagos, has fixed continuation of trial of a lawyer, Mr Olumide Gbadamoshi, and his sister, Kehinde Gbadamoshi, who are both facing charges of conspiracy, forgery and unlawful disposal of a N40 million property, until Mar 17 and 18.

Justice Hassan fixed the trial dates after listening to arguments from both prosecution and defence counsel on the admissibility of some documents tendered by the prosecutor, Mr Nosa Uhumwangho.

The documents argued upon were the statement made by one of the prosecution witness, Mr Ayoshina Adekunle; the receipt of a plot of land allegedly sold by the defendants, and the statement of the second prosecution witness in the matter.

The two Gbadamoshis were dragged before the court by the men of Nigeria Police for allegedly conniving to steal, forged and uttered the title documents of a property belonging to their late Sister, Mrs Sidikatu Odunsanya valued at N40 million.

They were alleged to have used the forged documents to sell the deceased’s property to one Akindele Ojo for N24.5 million without the consent of the deceased children.

The defendants were first arraigned before the court sometimes in 2017 on a four-count charge of felony to wit, stealing, forgery and uttering documents.

The offences, according to the prosecutor, Mr Uhumwangho, are contrary to sections 465 and 468 and punishable under sections 516, 390 (8)(b), 467 (2)(e)(h)(m)(4)(p)(q) and 467 of the Criminal Code Cap, C38, Laws of the Federation of Nigeria, 2004 (as amended).

The defendants had pleaded not guilty to the charges and equally admitted to bail in various terms and conditions.