From Charity Nwakaudu Abuja

As Nigerians look forward to the commissioning of the Lagos-Ibadan railway project, which is scheduled for tomorrow, the Minister of Transportation, Chibuike Amaechi has urged the Nigerian Railway Cooperation to buy off close buildings to the Apapa train station to increase the parking space at the terminal.

Speaking to Journalists in Apapa during the final inspection of the Lagos-Ibadan railway, Amaechi ,who was joined by the Executive Governor of Ogun state,Dapo Abiodun expressed satisfaction at the quality of work been done.

This is as President Muhammadu Buhari, will formerly commission the Lagos-Ibadan railway line, which construction work has been finally completed by the China Civil Engineering Construction Corporation (CCECC).

The government named stations after past governors of Lagos state,as a means of appreciation for their notable impacts on national and the development of the state.

The Ebute Metta station was named after Mobolaji Olufunso Johnson, Apapa railway station after Tinubu, while the Agege station was dedicated in honour of Fashola.

“Mobolaji Olufunso Johnson (9 February 1936 – 30 October 2019) was a Nigerian Army Brigadier who served as Military Administrator of the Federal territory of Lagos from January 1966 to May 1967 during the military regime of General Aguiyi-Ironsi (to July 1966, and General Gowon subsequently), and then as Governor of Lagos State from May 1967 to July 1975 during the military regime of General Yakubu Gowon.

“Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu governed Lagos for eight years, spanning 1999 and 2007; and handed over to Babatunde Fashola, who also governed for eight years and left office as Governor in 2015.t

The Ogun State Governor, who joined the tour at Abeokuta Station stated that the facility is a world class station and a job well done.

The Governor also added that it was a well coordinated project by President Muhammadu Buhari while urging the people to continue to patronise the service.

He however, said some observations that were made in the course of the inspection ,that the train is a bit slow, issue of security and the need to enhance the access route for passengers to assess would be addressed.

Abiodun also said transporters would take advantage of the project, as the stations was set to be commissioned while thanking the President and Minister of transportation for such a wonderful initiative.