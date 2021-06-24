The Nigeria Center for Disease Control (NCDC), has recorded 44 new COVID-19 cases with Lagos state leading the daily infection chart.

The NCDC disclosed this on its official website on Thursday morning.

The public health agency said that Lagos state topped the infection chart with 32 out of the 44 infections recorded in the country.

The agency noted that apart from Lagos state, two other states and the FCT contributed to the country’s total tally on Wednesday.

“Rivers reported eight new cases, while FCT and Plateau recorded two cases each,” the NCDC said.

It said that no COVID-19 related death was recorded in the country on Wednesday as the country’s total fatality toll stood at 2,118.

The agency added that the 44 new infections raised the total number of cases in the country to 167,375.

It added that out of the over 167,000 cases in the country, 163,917 have been discharged with about 1,599 cases still active.

The NCDC said that the country had so far tested a total of 2,266,591 samples from its over 200 million people.

The agency said that a multi-sectorial national Emergency Operations Centre (EOC), activated at Level 2, had continued to coordinate the national response activities.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that for the week covering June 14 to June 21, Africa posted a global record of 132,000 COVID-19 new infections and over 1900 deaths, representing an increase of 39 and 38 per cents over the previous seven days.

The latest figures from the World Health Organisation (WHO), indicated that this was contrary to the world’s declining profile of over 2.5 million new weekly infections and over 64,000 fatalities, a six per cent and a 12 per cent decrease, compared to the previous one.

The COVID-19 Weekly Epidemiological Update Edition 45, published on Wednesday, said the region reported an upsurge in the past month, with the largest coming from the southern and eastern parts of the continent.

It broke down fresh infections to include; South Africa (70,739), Zambia (16,641) and Uganda (9,926).

The global agency observed: “The highest number of new death was reported from South Africa (937), Zambia (230) and Uganda (203).”

Even as global incidence exceeded 177 million, last week witnessed the lowest weekly cases since February 2021. (NAN)