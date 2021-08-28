A group of retired footballers and ex-Nigeria internationals who once plied their trades in Lagos under the aegis of Lagos Legends Club have announced plans to stage a football fiesta aimed at reuniting the retired footballers, home and in diaspora.

In a statement signed by a top member of the LLC, Monday Kanu, the coming together of former football colleagues tagged, ‘ LLC Reunion Fiesta’, would feature three teams namely Team SP- sponsored by Seun Osiyemi; Team Remix-sponsored by Remi Adebayo and Team 36Lion/Destiny Boys- jointly sponsored by Hajji Gafar Liameed and Debo Ogunade.

Former Nigeria internationals Taiwo Oloyede and Dosu Joseph have been appointed as technical heads for the teams.

In the words of the convener of LLC, Waidi Akanni, the football fiestas is aimed at evoking fond memories amongst these retired footballers, as well as, encourage better bonding, reigniting friendships, creating business opportunities and grow goodwill networks.