Sunday Ani

Chairmanship aspirant for the Ajeromi/Ifelodun Local Government in the forthcoming local government election in Lagos State, Mr. Kuye Taofik Olajide, has told the residents of the local government to stone him if he fails to live up to his campaign promises when elected.

He made the statement yesterday at a media chat with journalists in Ajegunle, lamenting that successive chairmen of the local government had neglected roads network in the council area.

He promised to change the face of the local government if elected by embarking on massive road construction and drainage systems, as well as youths and women empowerment programmes, which he said would take care of unemployment and insecurity.

He said: “The chairman is in control of the local government and the level of finance at his disposal is enough to tackle insecurity, empower women and the youths, and provide education for the poor as well as infrastructure. The IGR and allocation from the Federal Government is enough to tackle at least 80 percent of the problem.

“If elected, I will be very accountable. The income and expenditure of the government will be made public. We will create a website to get feedback from the people on our performances to be able to know what we are doing right and what we are not doing right.”