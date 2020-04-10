Surulere local government in Lagos state has doled out free food items to 2,500 residents of the area.

The council chairman, Tajudeen Ajide said the measure was aimed at alleviating the hardship occasioned by Covid-19 pandemic.

According to him, considering the fact that most people have been forced to stay at home, it was expedient to make provision for their needs.

This he said was because some of the people are poor and vulnerable who would be negatively affected at this time.

“For the record, we have all the names and contacts of all the 2,500 people who benefitted from this exercise, so no one can be shortchanged and we hope to continue to use the template to ensure the items are not hijacked”, he added.

The Baale of Majolate, Surulere, High Chief Kamal Hassan commended Ajide for the initiative. According to him, the council chairman has used the programme to further demonstrate the love his administration has for the people.