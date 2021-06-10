By Peter Anosike

All Progressives Congress (APC) members in Amuwo-Odofin Local Government Area of Lagos are miffed following issuance of party tickets to two aspirants who contested the May 29, chairmanship primary.

After the chairmanship primary, Dipo Oloronrinu was declared winner by the party and was given LASIEC form to fill and return after which his name was published alongside other winners.

However, a day later, incumbent chairman of the local government, Valintine Buraimoh, claimed he had been returned from “above.” The situation had, therefore, degenerated into confusion as to who is the authentic candidate of the party for the forthcoming council election.

Buraimoh supporters said the leadership of the party has no choice than to return Buraimoh and has the war-chest to prosecute the election.

They said not returning him would spell doom for the party both in the forthcoming council poll and in the 2023 general election in Amuwo-Odofin.

However, Oloronrinu’s supporters appealed to the leadership to allow the will of the people at Amuwo-Odofin, as was expressed during the primary prevail.

They said Oloronrinu is the popular choice of the people, adding that if he was allowed to fly the party flag, it would boost the chances of the party even in the 2023 general election.