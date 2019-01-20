By Henry Okonkwo

IN their bid to create an enabling environment for business to flourish, the leadership of the Amuwo Odofin Local Government Area (LGA) has called for partnership between the local government and business owners operating within it.

This call was made by the chairman of the LGA, Valentine Buraimoh at an event tagged ‘Mayor’s Nite and Awards’ ceremony which held recently in the council.

According to Buraimo, the event was not only organised to create an enabling environment for idea sharing and networking but also to recognize and acknowledge the contributions entrepreneurs have made in making Amuwo Odofin Local Government Area.

“This event is the first in the history of the LGA. And we’ve organized it to appreciate your contribution to the community. The private sector is a great driver of any country’s economy and the main objective of this meeting is to exchange opinions with a view to continue fostering reforms to improve the investment climate and business environment. Therefore, I make this clarion call to you distinguished captains of industry, entrepreneurs and companies doing business within the local government to come out in multitudes, to partner with our administration in order to bring about an enterprising society for us all.”

Some of the business owners that got awards while expressing delight for being recognised pledged their support to the LGA. “I appreciate this award,” said Alhaja Latifat Gbajumo, whose company, Oluwaseun Investment Nig. Ltd, won two awards: award for the Outstanding Waste Collection Organization and the award for Corporate Social Responsibility.

“These recognitions would spur me to do more in ensuring a cleaner environment in Amuwo Odofin communities.”

Another awardee, Folorunsho Olusegun of the Western Concrete who bagged the award for the Outstanding Safety Organisation said that he felt challenged to do more for the community, and seek more ways to partner with the leadership of Amuwo Odofin LGA.

“I’ve been challenged at this event. It is commendable that our chairman has reached out to us business owners for partnership. And by this, I vow to always strive to seek ways to work with the leadership of the council and to always give my best to the LGA.”