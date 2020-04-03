Adewale Sanyaolu

Traders in some major markets in parts of Lagos have yet to comply with the Federal Government directive on opening hours of (10am-2pm)

A visit by Daily Sun to the popular food market in; Oke-Odo market in Agbado Oke-Odo Local Council Development Authority (LCDA),showed that the leadership in the market did not comply with the directive.

At the Oke-Odo Market our correspondent noticed very poor sanitary condition as both buyers and sellers did not adhere to social distancing while those trading in food stuffs are either with mask or hand gloves, a situation that could further make the market more vulnerable to coronavirus spread. The same scenario also played out at the Iju Ishaga market in Ifako Ijaiye Local Government, while the popular Ojuwoye Market is said to have devised a strategy of opening for business from 6pm.

But as early as 7am, the Oke-Odo Market was already bubbling with commercial activities with perishable food items and fruits had already stormed the market. Not even the absence of commercial vehicles could deter consumers as most of them trekked from various destinations to carry out both buying and selling at the market,

The stretch of the expressway from Abule-Abule to Oke-Odo on the ever busy Lagos-Abeokuta expressway had large turnout of people making their way down to the market to make purchases of food items.

At the Iju- Ishaga market, it was more like a normal day with no restriction on market activities.

Some of the residents who spoke to Daily Sun lamented the inability of law enforcement agencies, to curb trading activities, expecially in this period of coronavirus pandemic.

A resident who identified himself as Biola expressed fear over the possibility of an outbreak of the virus, saying the leadership of the market has been careless with its conduct by not adhering to government directives.

More worrisome according to him is the fact that those not dealing in food and applied products also opened for business as against government directive.

The Federal Government had on Wednesday released implementation guidelines on the lockdown of Abuja, Lagos and Ogun States.

National coordinator of the Presidential Task Force on COVID-19, Dr. Sani Aliyu, Wednesday, released a list of 15 essential services and businesses that have been exempted from the lockdown.

According to the release, the government had authorised the operation of retail food markets for four hours, from 10am to 2pm daily. It also exempted supermarkets, shopping malls and shops selling food and essential non-food items, like groceries from the lockdown.

Also exempted were shops selling food, drinks and those engaged in food delivery services, but they were barred from allowing customers to eat inside their canteens or refectories.

Government also gave permission for the operation of farms, distributors of food and perishable commodities, manufacturers of food, drugs, pharmaceuticals, private and public hospitals, dental and specialist clinics and chemist shops.

“Mass gathering is prohibited, except for funeral services as guided by infection prevention and control regulations, for which social distancing rules apply and crowds are limited to not more than 20 persons.

‘’It will interest you to know that those dealing in beauty care products are also opened for business. It may interest you to know that we have a police vehicle stationed at Iju roundabout on a daily basis, yet the market is opened for business even permanently.