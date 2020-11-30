By Christopher Oji, Lagos

The Executive Security/CEO Lagos State Security Trust Fund (LSSTF), Mr Abdurrazaq Balogun, will on Thursday render an account of the funds spent on security during the past year.

The State Commissioner of Police, Mr Hakeem Odumosu, will also on the same day at the 14th Annual Town Hall meeting on Security, with GovernorSanwo-Olu, give a report on the activities of the Command including the challenges and achievements in the year under review.

A statement by Balogun said that Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu will also share his administration’s policies as regards security in the State.

‘This is an important security stakeholders meeting which should be of interest to all residents and organisations in Lagos State especially as the year has been very challenging for all of us.

‘The Town Hall Meeting on Security will hold at the Civic Centre, Ozumba Mbadiwe Avenue, Victoria Island, at 12:30 pm with the theme “Lagos Security: Resilience in the Face of Adversity While attendance at the event is strictly by invitation in adherence to COVID-19 Protocols, other stakeholders can kindly join the conversation on Facebook live and Instagram live on @followlasg, @followlsstf and @pulsenigeria247 and Twitter with the hashtag #SecureLagos.

‘Therefore, your participation and contributions through our social media handles towards making Lagos safer would be highly appreciated.’