By Romanus Okoye, Lagos

An Ikeja Magistrate’s Court remanded 20-year-old Oriyomi Sanni in custody over the alleged defilement of an 11-year-old girl. Magistrate Mrs OA Layinka, who did not take Sanni’s plea, ordered that he be remanded in Kirikri Correctional Centre and directed the police to send the case file to the state Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) for advice. She thereafter adjourned the case till August 25.

Sanni is being tried for defilement. The Prosecution Counsel, Insp Lucky Ihiehie, told the court that Sanni committed the offence on June 21. He said that the defendant had carnal knowledge of the girl in an uncompleted building. Members of the community handed him over to the police, Ihiehie said. Sections 137 of the Criminal Law of Lagos State, 2015, prescribes life imprisonment for defilement.

