Romanus Okoye, Lagos

A 52-year-old man, Akinbode Ogunseinde, was docked Thursday before an Ikeja Chief Magistrates Court for allegedly sexually molesting his neighbour’s 10-year-old daughter, and has since been remanded at Kirikiri Prisons, Apapa.

The Chief Magistrate, Mrs Olufunke Sule-Amzat, refused to take the defendant’s plea and ordered that he be remanded in prison until November 28 pending a directive from the Director of Public Prosecution.

Before the ruling, the prosecutor, ASP Benson Emuerhi, told the court that the offence was committed on September 17 by the defendant, who is unemployed.

Emuerhi said that the defendant, who resides at 11, Aduragbemi St., Oworonshoki, Lagos, called the ten-year-old girl into his room on the false pretence of wanting to send her on an errand. He then shut the door and sexually molested her. He thereafter warned her not to tell anyone.

The prosecutor said that the girl however told her elder sister, who informed their mother and the matter was reported at the police station, which led to the arrest of the defendant.

The offence contravens Section 137 of the Criminal Law of Lagos State, 2015.