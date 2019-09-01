Christopher Oji

The police have arrested a 34-year -old man, identified as Taiwo, for the sexual assault of a 15-year-old girl at a market square in the Bariga area of Lagos State.

The police say that the suspect allegedly lured the teenage girl to the market and forced himself on her.

It was learnt that the suspect was arrested by one of the guards attached to the market.

It was gathered that the guard had earlier suspected the movement of the suspect and trailed him to the market.

Lagos State Police Public Relations Officer DSP Bala Elkana said that the suspect was arrested by detectives from the Family Support Unit and that he has confessed to the crime.

“The victim was taken to the hospital for medical treatment and forensic examination. The suspect will be charged to court after investigation is concluded” he added.

In another development, Elkana said a robbery suspect was arrested at a church retreat ground in Lagos.

“A member of a three man gang of robbers who specialised in attacking Christian worshippers attending church retreat has been arrested. The suspect, Kamarudeen,19, was arrested at Ilemba Hausa area of Ojo by a team of policemen on anti crime duty,” he said.

“As usual, the suspect and his gang members on August 31, at about 6 :20 am, had stormed St. Patrick’s Catholic Renewal Church, Jakande, where a Christian retreat was to be held.The retreat was to be held in an opened field. The organisers of the retreat sighted one motorcycle conveying three passengers to the camp ground in a suspicious manner.

“When the suspects arrived, they mingled amongst the worshipers who were attending a three day retreat with the intent to dispossess worshippers of their valuables such as handsets, cash,etc.

“On the strength of the information, a patrol teams was deployed to the scene. The ring leader, Kamarudeen,19, was arrested and one locally made short gun with one live cartridge was recovered from him. Their motorcycle with registration number AKM 749 WP was also recovered.

“The Command Special Anti Robbery Squad (SARS) has launched a manhunt for two other suspects. Investigation is ongoing and the case will be charged to court as soon as investigation is completed,” he added.