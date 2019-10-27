Christopher Oji, Lagos

The Lagos State Police Command has arrested a man for allegedly killing a one-year-girl.

Police spokesman DSP Bala Elkana, said the suspect had also been arrested for murdering a the girl child by smashing her head on the floor.

Elkana said: “Mr Garuba Isiaka of Ayo Ijaiye Street reported at a police station that on the same date at about 18:00 hrs, while at Berger, he received a phone call from his younger brother, Alhaji Mohammad Isiaka, that one Isiaka Ayobami of Ayo Ijaiye Street, Isheri, forcefully seized his daughter, Nana Aishat Isiaka, a year-old from the mother and hit her on the ground. The baby’s head was shattered and she died on the spot.

“The suspect was almost lynched by an angry mob from the area, if not for the timely intervention of the police. He will be charged to court for murder.”

Also in police custody is a suspected prostitute, identified as Deborah, 23, for allegedly robbing her customer of a Sport Utility Vehicle (SUV), phones, money and other personal effects.

The female suspect was invited by the victim, Patrick, to his residence on MKO Street, off Toyin Street, Ikeja for house cleaning and a sex romp.

After the encounter, the suspect locked the victim inside the house and bolted with his Toyota SUV, two Samsung S10, wristwatches, designers perfume and money.

Elkana, said: “The incident happened on October 20, at about 02:00 hours when the man was sleeping. According to the complainant, he invited the suspect to help in cleaning up the house for him. He said he met her at Shoprite in Ikeja selling some cleaning products for a company. And they agreed for N20,000 payment for her services. The suspect, however, added that the invitation was not just for cleaning of the house but for sexual reasons. That after having sex, she noticed that the complainant was far asleep and she quickly took his two phones, wristwatch, designers perfume, some cash, SUV and escaped from the house after locking him up in the room.

“A team of detectives, led by the Divisional Police Officer, Ikeja, CSP Gbenga Ogunsaki, arrested the suspect and recovered the stolen items. The suspect has been charged to court and she was remanded in correctional custody.”