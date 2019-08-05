Christopher Oji

A 35-year-old man has committed suicide in Ijanikin area of Lagos by allegedly drinking substance suspected to be a popular insecticide while another man was found dead in a car.

It was gathered that a farmer sighted a dead body in a bush and reported the matter to the community leaders.

The community contacted the Ijanikin police station and the police went to the bush where they discovered a plastic can of the insecticide.

The state police public relations officer, Bala Elkana, said: “Information received by Ijanikin police station revealed that an unidentified man, about 35- years- old, was lying dead inside a bush beside the bridge at Adio bus stop area of Ijanikin. A team of homicide detectives led by the DPO visited the scene. At a close observation, one plastic can of Snipper suspected to have been taken by the deceased was found beside him. Investigation in progress.”

Elkana said in another development, Adebekun Olusegun Samuel, 61, was found dead in his car at the Obalende area of the state.

According to him, the “Onikan police station received a distress call from Obalende road that a man locked himself inside a Toyota camry car with registration number BEN 231 CB. The scene was visited by the police and forced the car door open. It was discovered that the man had already died. The family of the deceased was quickly contacted through his phone.

“The family further explained that he had been sick.The police are not suspecting any foul play. The body and the vehicle have been released to the family on request. “