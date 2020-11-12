Christopher Oji, Lagos

A Lagos man is reported to have killed his girlfriend and buried her corpse in a shallow grave in the Lekki area of the State.

The suspect, Segun Titilayo, 29, of Otolu town, Lekki LCDA of Lagos State after killing Oritoke Manni, 26, a bar attendant at KC Hotel, Apakin Town, Lekki, reportedly ran away from the area soon after the incident.

The deceased was declared missing by the police since on October 13.

The Lagos State Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), SP Olumuyiwa Adejobi, said of the incident:

‘On October 13, at about 11 am, it was reported that the suspect, Segun Titilayo, put a call to the deceased and she went to Segun’s house but Oritoke could not be traced or seen afterwards.

‘The police recorded a case of missing person for the deceased. The police wireless message on the case was widely circulated to all police formations across the state for search and necessary police action as a practice.

‘However, on November 7, Engineer Adegbago David, of Adron Homes and Properties, reported to the Police Station at Akodo Area, of the State, that while the company was excavating its site at Otolu Town, their Caterpillar exhumed a decomposing body. Police detectives swung into action and the body was identified by the staff of the hotel to be Oritoke’s and was evacuated to a public morgue for autopsy.

‘The police placed a manhunt on the suspect and he was arrested. He is being detained at the State Criminal Investigation and Intelligence Department (SCID), Panti, and giving useful information to help the police in their investigation.

‘The Commissioner of Police, Lagos State Command, Mr Hakeem Odumosu, has condemned the crime and directed the Deputy Commissioner of Police in charge of SCIID, Yetunde Longe, to carry out a thorough investigation into the matter.

‘CP Odumosu, therefore, cautions the youths, especially ladies, against keeping unscrupulous and destructive friends. He also encourages Lagosians to promote moral values and shun crimes and criminality.’

