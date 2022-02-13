By Cosmas Omegoh

Lagos is an enigmatic city and might remain so for a longtime.

Among Nigerian cities, Lagos is probably one without equals in the areas of sights and sounds – scenic splendor, burgeoning population actively on the move and sometimes never sleeping – always hustling, exuding verve and vivacity. What about its growing sophistication? And then the raw talents that abound. Put together, Lagos is a pack of “the good, the bad, the ugly and the beautiful.” The “Lagos na waooo” street song, summaries it all, often providing the true character and content of the city and its people.

Indeed, like every other city, criminals abound in Lagos. Their acts often leave the residents startled.

All across the city, often armed gangs: youths age between 18 and 25 years rage; harassing, extorting, maiming, and sometimes killing the innocent ones. The residents bear this orgy of violence with subdued silence, sometimes without the police either knowing.

Notorious areas of the city

As it stands, hoodlums in the city enjoy reasonable geographical spread. Most poor and elite neigbourhoods are not spared of their menace.

All over, various sheds of criminals abound: organised and traffic robbers terrorising motorists, growing gangs of street cult members often driving chills through the spines of the residents. The activities of these new kids on the block and their ways are difficult to separate from one another.

Whether they are thieves, miscreants, hoodlums or street urchins, what city residents know about them is that their intent and purposes all tally – they spread fear and terror.

Some particular areas of the city notorious for violent activities are Mushin, Bariga, Ketu, Ikate, Itire, Aja, Agege, Ikorodu, Ojo, Lagos Island, Ajamgbadi and the rest. In these areas, armed cult youths and their enablers rule and reign with lots of guts. Lagos State Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), Mr Adekunke Ajisebutu identified the aforementioned areas as “black spots.”

Days ago, for instance, an armed gang invaded streets in Mushin, looting shops and injuring some residents during a fracas. They also destroyed property whose value was not given. One individual reportedly died in the process.

Axes, machetes, guns were freely used on the occasion.

Some residents said that it was a war between opposing gangs fought over days. They prevented residents, including worshipers from venturing into churches and mosques.

The state police spokesman said that the police later arrested 15 suspects who would be charged to court soon.

Other groups ruling Lagos

Our correspondent learnt that various cults groups such as the Eiye Confraternity, Vikyns, among others are often on the rampage in Lagos, fighting for territorial control.

On the days they elect to sail or fight, anarchy descends. Many individuals who run into them sometimes become victims of circumstance.

“On such a day(s) especially in the evenings, one dares not venture outdoors,” recalled Emeka Nwagwu, who lives in Ikate, Surulere.

“Early this year, my kinsman escaped lynching as he made his way home from work. He was mistaken for a rival group member. They chased him all the way from Lawanson area until he escaped.”

Even in broad day light, it is becoming commonplace to see armed youths engaging in street fight. Sometimes, some of them are cult groups.

In some areas sometimes, youths from neigbouring communities square off. The triggers are often as flimsy as they can be. It is either a ring leader’s girlfriend or sister is molested or one group wants to extract revenge for a perceived offence.

By the time the dust settles, what lie in tow are death, destruction, injuries and mayhem.

Now, what about the traditional Oro cult groups in the city that goes about harassing unsuspecting residents of the areas they operate? Our correspondent gathered that this cult group is predominant in some areas of the city where the indigenes reside in large numbers.

On the days they operate – mostly shortly before midnight, they abhor being seen by anyone. Those who dare them – even without knowing it – pay a heavy price. Some are no longer alive to tell their story.

Now, listen to this encounter. “While I was working at LNG in those days, I encountered the Oro group members,” recalled Paul Okolosi who once lived in Itire, a part of Surulere.

“I drove into them somewhere near the Oba of Itire’s palace.

“They had blocked the road and there was no way for me to escape. The moment I pulled up, they surrounded the car; some of them were naked; some wore white attires, brandishing machetes that spoke nothing but fear and death. They kept banging on the car, ordering me out. The impact of their banging was huge; it kept reverberating all over. I froze, counting it was all over.

“I kept begging, pleading and informing them that my house was on the next street. But some wanted none of that. They kept baying for blood, insisting I dared them.

“It was providence that touched their leader to ask me to move, but on condition that I must not turn on the car lamp until I got home.”

Some residents argue that Oro festival in a metropolitan city like Lagos is inimical because some residents return home late. But their silent argument falls on deaf ears.

Then entered the death-inspiring One Million Boys. Just last year, they emerged from the blues, killing and maiming, spreading fears along their tracks. They simply took on Lagos headlong.

Operating mainly from areas around Iyana Ipaja, Agege and Ogba, they went on terrorising residents as they advanced. They were audacious; they wrote letters to various neighborhoods intimating them about their date and time of coming.

In various streets and communities in Ijeshatedo, at that time, residents rallied to organise themselves into vigilantes. Each street had its own squad. All able-bodied men and youths armed with cutlasses and clubs took turns to defend their areas.

Then one day, the Divisional Police Officer in charge of Ijeshatedo showed up in solidarity; he commended the residents for their sacrifice and doggedness and promised his support.

In Ajegunle area of the city, notorious for violence, groups similar to the One Million Boys also emerged. Some still operate.

In Ikorodu area of the state, a man, Alade, told our correspondent that various armed and cult groups abound.

“They are so many of them that one can’t count.

“Any day they choose to operate or fight, that zone is turned on its head. Often, they kill themselves and even injure others,” he said.

Other groups which keep Lagos on edge are the members of National Association of Road Transport Workers, (NURTW) and then the Omonile. The latter constitutes the indigenes of the area also called “Sons of the soil.”

As for the NURTW, control of towing and union fees often easily spark off brutality and sometimes bestiality.

“Often a group tries to force a change in leadership through violent means, fights follow,” Onyekachi Nwanna, a trader in Oshodi, recalled.

He continued:“That doesn’t happen often here in Oshodi. But when we witnessed it the last time, it was bloody. The fight lasted for days. Guns and charms were used. Not even police deployment worked as the groups kept fighting even at night.

“The day, a similar group attempted to take over from another at Mile 2, it was mayhem. The fight lasted for days.”

As for the Omonile, it was learnt that they collect illegal fees from non-indigenes building houses in their area. The money they demand sum up to large amounts. Who gets that over a time is a potential source of mortal fights. Guns are often freely used.

According to a source, a violent take over by another family happened in a part of Isheri near Ikotu lately.

“Several gunshots were heard all the days the fight lasted.

“It was a big fight. But I cannot say if there was loss of life or not. But another family is in charge of the area right now.

“They sell available land, collect money from prospective landlords before allowing them to start making foundation, fencing, roofing, among other works.

“That’s pure extortion the Lagos State government must look into,” he said.

And now, the latest group to enter the fray in the state is the Okada riders association.

Days ago, they allegedly hacked a police officer to death as he attempted to quell the violence that erupted.

Sources said that the officer was due for retirement in six months before his gruesome murder by a yet-to-be identified killer; he was simply cut down with a cutlass while fury lasted.

Violence experienced

Our correspondent witnessed one of those days of fury days ago along Lawanson Road, between Ramoni and Zamba bus stops in Itire.

Youths armed with cutlasses and other dangerous weapons engaged one another. It wasn’t clear whether guns were used, but motorists plying the area were scared stiff. Many quickly made a detour to escape the unfolding crisis. Traders in the area quickly closed for business, afraid that the fracas might snowball into a bigger one that would consume their shops.

A resident, Mr Makinde, who leaves off Ramoni Street, told our correspondent that street fight among youths in the area is common.

“This area has now become notorious for rival cult clashes.

“The gangs fight with guns and cutlasses. Sometimes we hear gunshots.

“You can imagine our fate. Stray bullets can kill anyone,” he said, adding that the situation is more terrible in the evenings when it is difficult to identify anyone.

He told our correspondent, that he had already made plans to relocate to Ago Palace Way in Okota with his family.

Barely a week ago, our correspondent also ran into a mob at Isheri Bus stop along Jakande Gate- Ijegun road by NNPC filling station. The youths involved were all under 24 – irate, restive and out to steal. Numbering about 15, they set up pandemonium in the area, moving from shop to shop, with machetes in hand. Many traders who probably knew of their antecedents hurriedly closed shops. They stormed shops forcefully and demanded money. Many okada and tricycle operators who operated at the area all ran for dear lives.

Then two days later a similar scene played out at Bucknor also along the same road. But the police quickly intervened. A police man wielding a gun was seen firing shots into the air apparently to scare the youths and to protect himself.

Advice from police

The police image maker, Ajisebutu admitted the occurrence of some of the crimes in the city. But he denied some of them were a fall out of the #EndSARS protests that rocked the city last year.

“They have nothing to do with that.

“To tell you the truth, there is nowhere in the world where crime can be totally eradicated. There is no society that is free from crisis and crimes.

“What we are witnessing predates the present commissioner of police.

“We have hoodlums, we have miscreants. But what we do is to contain them through aggressive community policing.

“When such crimes are committed, we take appropriate actions to deal with them,” he said.

He assured that the police were doing all they could to provide “visibility policing across the nooks and cranny of the state.”

He urged members of the public to offer the police “useful, credible and accurate information to help tackle crimes in the state,” recalling that “we are human beings too and cannot be everywhere.

“If there are places that need to be more adequately policed, residents should let us know so that we can increase the number of our men in those areas.”