By Emma Njoku

Traders at the multi-billion naira Balogun Business Association (BBA) have raised the alarm over alleged plans by one of their past presidents, Chief Okey Ezeibe, to foist an illegal leadership on the association.

The aggrieved traders alleged that Ezeibe had perfected plans to conduct election outside the market with a view to perpetuating himself in power, using his cronies.

They, however, vowed to resist the move and called on the Inspector General of Police, Alkali Usman Baba, and other security agencies to urgently intervene to avert bloodbath.

“When all his schemings failed, he resorted to mudslinging by using some corrupt officers at the Corporate Affairs Commission (CAC), Abuja, to claim that our certificate of registration has been revoked.

“This issue is still in contention in a court of competent jurisdiction, while the former leader, who claims to be the founder of the association, went behind to connive with some unscrupulous elements in CAC to threaten, intimidate and harass a duly constituted care-taker committee, ably led by Chief Amselem Dunu, towards submitting to an unpopular decision,” one of the aggrieved traders, who pleaded anonymity, said.

It was gathered that most of the traders were afraid that the former president may use the police to enforce not just the illegal directive from CAC but, also, conduct illegal elections outside the market and take over the leadership.

However, many of the traders were said to have positioned themselves strategically in the market to forestall any moves to invade the market with security agents by the former president.

Meanwhile, one of the elders in the market, Chief Ojezie Madueke has appealed to the Inspector General of Police, Alkali Usman Baba, to ensure that his men are not used to foist illegal and unpopular leaders on the members of the association.

When contacted, Chairman of the Care-taker Committee, Chief Anselem Dunu, said: “We have taken all necessary steps and we are sure that the present leadership of the police, under the able watch of Baba Alkali, will not allow such illegality to take place.”