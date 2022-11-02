By Christopher Oji

The National Emergency Management Agency(NEMA) has revealed that over 1,600 industrial, weeping, and straight sewing machines were lost in a mid afternoon fire disaster that struck the popular Tejuoso Market, Lagos , yesterday.

The revelation was made Wednesday, by Director General of NEMA, Mr. Mustapha Habib Ahmed, who consoled the traders and told them to see what happened as an act of God.

Ahmed who was represented by NEMA Spokesman for Southwest, Mr. Ibrahim Farinloye, urged the traders not to see the situation as a temporary set back ,but as a God trial that would bring greater success.

The assessment revealed that about 150 lock-up shops with at least registered eight traders were using each shops.

He said,” in a post disaster loss and needs assessment confirmed that over 1,600 industrial, weeping, and straight sewing machines,were lost in the mid afternoon fire disaster that struck the popular Tejuoso Market yesterday.

“The fire which cause cannot be confirmed, but rumoured to have been caused by someone trying to fill up a working generator which caught fire and could not be brought under control”.

However, Chairman of the Traders, Comrade Godwill Okorie, contested this saying the way the fire started and spread the whole market within minutes made him to dispute the general rumour.

The Chairman appealed to loan facilitators to consider the calamities and grant them more loans to enable them start off and redeem all the loans.