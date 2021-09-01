Pressure is mounting on the authorities in Lagos State to fish out the killers of one Hamza Adams, a security guard at the Agboju market around the Festac Town Second Gate, in Amuwo Odofin Local Government Area.

The body of Adams, with deep cuts on his head, was said to have been recovered from a dumpsite along the Lagos – Badagry Expressway, in the early hours of Thursday, August 19, 2021.

The incident has allegedly been linked to a prolonged dispute over the delayed construction of a proposed shopping complex on a section of the Festac Town green zone. The dispute is believed to be partly responsible for the demolition of structures within the green zone area in June, 2021, by officials of the Federal Housing Authority.

Suspected members of a group that calls itself Voluntary Police are alleged to have committed the crime. Another security guard, who identified himself simply as Haruna, said he was with the late Adams when they were both taken away by suspected members of the Voluntary Police.

Haruna said they were together guarding some building materials at the proposed construction site when the assailants came after them.

“They machete the door with cutlass. The person wey machete the door with cutlass, his name is Ahmed. They come with Babale. I was there. Ahmed held us, with some other members of the Voluntary Police. They said they must kill us, after which the remaining of our brothers must leave.”

Speaking further, Haruna said the assailants claimed that they were sent by one Mustapha, adding that it was Babale who inflicted machete cuts on the head of Hamza Adams as they struggled to drag him away.

Haruna said the assailants forced them onto their motorcycles and drove to the expressway, where the leader of the group asked that he should be taken away because he was not needed.

Corroborating the report of the incident; the manager of the Abibatu Mogaji section of the Agboju market, Nonye Ukaegbu, said she had retained the late Adams to protect some building materials at the demolished site.

Ukaegbu, who is popularly known as Hajia in the area, said after she received a report of the attack on the guards, she first reported the matter at the Festac Town police station, before going to the State Criminal Investigation Department, Panti, Yaba.

Ukaegbu said a team from the State CID, Panti, visited the crime scene on Wednesday, August, 25, 2021, and invited the leader of the so-called Voluntary Police for questioning.

She alleged that those behind the murder of the market security guard had also threatened to kill her because of the disputed parcel of land at the Festac Town Second Gate.

